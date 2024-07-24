Climate activists block road to Zurich Airport

A group of climate protesters blocked the road to Zurich Airport on Wednesday morning. The police quickly cleared the demonstration.

Three activists sat down on the airport road with banners and briefly caused traffic disruptions. However, after just ten minutes, the action was over as the cantonal police cleared the blockade.

The activists were part of the Act Now! group, which is affiliated with Extinction Rebellion. Their aim was to “protest against a government that continues to fail to act in the face of the worsening climate crisis.” They were reported by the police and sent away.

There were also climate protests at other airports: in Germany, five activists from the group Last Generation glued themselves to a taxiway at Cologne-Bonn Airport, causing flight operations to be suspended while they were removed. Last Generation has announced that protests will take place at several airports around the world.

