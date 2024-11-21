Environment minister outlines Swiss efforts to limit global warming

Switzerland will release a new national action plan to limit global warming, the minister said from Baku. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Switzerland will do its part to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius, said Environment Minister Albert Rösti at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. A national action plan will be presented next February.

Keystone-SDA

“This plan for the period 2030-2035 will be in line with the global objective of 1.5 degrees”, said the minister on Thursday.

Switzerland, which has been hard hit by global warming, expects the world’s major economies to take decisive action in the fight against climate change, Rösti said on Swiss public radio SRF. “And Switzerland is ready to assume its responsibilities.”

The international community set the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius in the Paris Agreement in 2015. Switzerland ratified the accord two years later.

In the national action plan for the period 2025-2030, the country has undertaken to halve its CO2 emissions in comparison with 1990 levels.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

