Thawing permafrost threatens dozens of mountain huts in Switzerland
Over one-third of Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) mountain huts could be unstable in the future due to thawing permafrost, according to a study. In addition, 42 huts are endangered by landslides from permafrost zones.
The supply of water to mountain huts is also becoming a delicate issue, the SAC said on Monday. Currently, 29 huts close to glaciers will lose water supplied by the ice giants by 2030. By 2050, a further 25 will lose access to water supplies. These forecasts show that adjustments must be made to guarantee supplies.
Today, guests can still see a glacier from almost a third of the 152 SAC huts dotted across the Alps. By 2050, this will only be true for 10% of all SAC accommodation – and none by the end of the century. Over the next 25 years, melting ice will create large lakes near 21 huts, SAC reports.
At present, 22 cabins have access to glaciers in summer and winter, but in 25 years this will only be the case for six huts.
Melting permafrost, increasing natural hazards and altered landscapes necessitate major investments and innovative adaptations in hut construction, the club says. A fund set up by SAC will not be sufficient to finance construction projects. The club is therefore dependent on solid partnerships and donations.
