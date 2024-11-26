Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Climate change

Thawing permafrost threatens dozens of mountain huts in Switzerland

Thawing permafrost threatens dozens of SAC huts
There are currently 152 Swiss Alpine Club mountain huts dotted across the Alps. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Thawing permafrost threatens dozens of mountain huts in Switzerland
Listening: Thawing permafrost threatens dozens of mountain huts in Switzerland

Over one-third of Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) mountain huts could be unstable in the future due to thawing permafrost, according to a study. In addition, 42 huts are endangered by landslides from permafrost zones.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The supply of water to mountain huts is also becoming a delicate issue, the SAC said on Monday. Currently, 29 huts close to glaciers will lose water supplied by the ice giants by 2030. By 2050, a further 25 will lose access to water supplies. These forecasts show that adjustments must be made to guarantee supplies.

+ Thawing permafrost decoded by breakthrough Swiss research

Today, guests can still see a glacier from almost a third of the 152 SAC huts dotted across the Alps. By 2050, this will only be true for 10% of all SAC accommodation – and none by the end of the century. Over the next 25 years, melting ice will create large lakes near 21 huts, SAC reports.

+ Loss of permafrost – a global cause for concern

At present, 22 cabins have access to glaciers in summer and winter, but in 25 years this will only be the case for six huts.

Melting permafrost, increasing natural hazards and altered landscapes necessitate major investments and innovative adaptations in hut construction, the club says. A fund set up by SAC will not be sufficient to finance construction projects. The club is therefore dependent on solid partnerships and donations.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
352 Likes
234 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
94 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

2300-year-old coin discovered at Augusta Raurica in Augst BL

More

Swiss dig unearths 2300-year-old Roman coin

This content was published on A bronze coin from the 3rd century BC has been discovered during excavations in the Roman town of Augusta Raurica - the first find of its kind in Switzerland

Read more: Swiss dig unearths 2300-year-old Roman coin
Costs for rail expansion by 2035 significantly higher than previously planned

More

Swiss rail expansion bill nearly doubles as extra costs mount up

This content was published on The expansion of the rail infrastructure up to 2035 will be significantly more expensive than previously planned. In addition to the CHF16.4 billion already approved by Parliament, a further CHF14 billion will be required.

Read more: Swiss rail expansion bill nearly doubles as extra costs mount up

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR