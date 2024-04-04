Tiger mosquito arrives in Zurich Oberland

As even the smallest accumulations of water are enough for the Asian tiger mosquito to breed, watering cans, flowerpot saucers, vases and other containers should be emptied regularly KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / ENNIO LEANZA

The tiger mosquito has arrived in the Zurich Oberland: the town of Uster announced on Wednesday that the first specimens were identified in Nänikon last summer. The mosquito population is now being combated and the area monitored.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Mosquito transmissor da dengue chega à Zurique Read more: Mosquito transmissor da dengue chega à Zurique

From May to October, the canton of Zurich will be working with Uster to investigate the prevalence of tiger mosquitoes. The town said it was treating potential breeding sites with biological larvicide.

The support of Nänikon’s citizens is also being encouraged. As even the smallest accumulations of water can be enough for the Asian tiger mosquito to breed, watering cans, flowerpot saucers, vases and other containers should be emptied regularly.

The first tiger mosquito specimens were found last summer, Uster confirmed on enquiry. When it became clear in October that a population had established itself in Nänikon, the town drew up a control plan together with the canton.

Dengue fever risk low

Tiger mosquitoes have also been sighted in the city of Zurich since 2016, where it has so far been possible to prevent the insects from spreading in the city.

The tiger mosquito can transmit various diseases such as dengue fever, although the risk of this in Switzerland is low. However, the creatures are certainly a nuisance because, unlike native mosquitoes, tiger mosquitoes also bite during the day and the bites are painful.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

