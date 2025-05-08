Electricity reserves still needed in Switzerland in midterm

Switzerland's energy supply remains uncertain. Electricity reserves are still needed in the medium term, the Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) said on Thursday.

Security of supply should be guaranteed for the coming winter, says ElCom. However, uncertainties remain, particularly with regard to import capacities, the development of renewable energies, and consumption trends.

ElCom therefore considers that preventive measures in the form of winter reserves (hydroelectric and thermal reserves) are still appropriate. The alert has not been lifted.

According to the various scenarios, the supply situation is unlikely to improve between now and 2035. ElCom recommends maintaining reserves of at least 500MW until 2030 and 700 to 1400MW until 2035. It cannot be ruled out that additional reserves will be needed between now and 2035.

