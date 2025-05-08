Electricity reserves still needed in Switzerland in midterm

Security of supply should be guaranteed for the coming winter, says ElCom. However, uncertainties remain, particularly with regard to import capacities, the development of renewable energies, and consumption trends.
ElCom therefore considers that preventive measures in the form of winter reserves (hydroelectric and thermal reserves) are still appropriate. The alert has not been lifted.
More
Swiss solutions for storing the energy of tomorrow
The global challenge is not only to produce more energy from renewable sources, but also to store it efficiently and sustainably.
According to the various scenarios, the supply situation is unlikely to improve between now and 2035. ElCom recommends maintaining reserves of at least 500MW until 2030 and 700 to 1400MW until 2035. It cannot be ruled out that additional reserves will be needed between now and 2035.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Climate solutions
Switzerland turns train tracks into solar power plants
ICRC says next few days will be ‘decisive’ for aid to Gaza
This content was published on
The next few days will be absolutely decisive if the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to continue providing aid in the Gaza Strip, said its director-general Pierre Krähenbühl.
French authorities order Nestlé to remove its filtration system
This content was published on
Authorities in the south of France have served formal notice to Nestlé Waters, a subsidiary of the Swiss food giant, to "withdraw within two months" its microfiltration system for its Perrier mineral water.
Switzerland to hold referendum on introducing electronic ID
This content was published on
The Swiss are set to vote on the introduction of e-ID after the Federal Chancellery confirmed enough valid signatures were submitted by opponents of the federal law on electronic identity.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.