Swiss climate policy favours incentives over taxes from 2030

Federal Council plans to revise the CO2 Act for the years from 2030 Keystone-SDA

Swiss climate policy from 2030 will focus on incentives to reduce CO2 emissions and an additional emissions trading system rather than higher or new taxes.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat plant Revision des CO2-Gesetzes für die Jahre ab 2030 Original Read more: Bundesrat plant Revision des CO2-Gesetzes für die Jahre ab 2030

On Friday, the government discussed the revision of the CO2 Act for the years after 2030 in order to implement the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 75% by 2040 as set out in the Climate Protection Act.

The CO2 Act regulates greenhouse gas emissions for the buildings, transport, industry and transport sectors, among others. The Federal Council wants to achieve the targets with a new emissions trading system.

Rights would be required for every tonne of CO2 emitted by a company or sector, the number of which would be reduced annually.

The Federal Council is also planning legal requirements for CO2 extraction and storage. It has instructed the Department of the Environment to draw up proposals for this framework law and the CO2 Act by the end of June 2026.

