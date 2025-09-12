The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Climate solutions

Swiss climate policy favours incentives over taxes from 2030

Federal Council plans to revise the CO2 Act for the years from 2030
Federal Council plans to revise the CO2 Act for the years from 2030 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss climate policy favours incentives over taxes from 2030
Listening: Swiss climate policy favours incentives over taxes from 2030

Swiss climate policy from 2030 will focus on incentives to reduce CO2 emissions and an additional emissions trading system rather than higher or new taxes.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Friday, the government discussed the revision of the CO2 Act for the years after 2030 in order to implement the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 75% by 2040 as set out in the Climate Protection Act.

+Swiss approve net-zero climate law

The CO2 Act regulates greenhouse gas emissions for the buildings, transport, industry and transport sectors, among others. The Federal Council wants to achieve the targets with a new emissions trading system.

Rights would be required for every tonne of CO2 emitted by a company or sector, the number of which would be reduced annually.

The Federal Council is also planning legal requirements for CO2 extraction and storage. It has instructed the Department of the Environment to draw up proposals for this framework law and the CO2 Act by the end of June 2026.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

The 21st ZFF will show 114 films and present an award to Russell Crowe

More

Culture

Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe

This content was published on The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from 25 September to 5 October. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.

Read more: Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe
Valais parliament authorises rapid aid for Blatten

More

Glaciers & permafrost

Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide

This content was published on The Valais Grand Council gives the green light for a solidarity contribution of CHF 10 million for the village of Blatten, which was destroyed by the landslide. The aid is to benefit the population, companies and associations.

Read more: Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR