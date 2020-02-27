This content was published on February 27, 2020 9:11 AM

The 28-year-old man is staying at the Geneva University Hospital (HUG). (© Keystone / Martial Trezzini)

Switzerland reported a second coronavirus case on Thursday in canton Geneva. The 28-year-old man is currently in hospital but presents light symptoms.

Geneva’s Department of Security, Employment and Health said on Thursday that a 28-year-old IT worker who had recently returned from Milan, Italy, had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The man returned three days ago from Milan and contacted his doctor who carried out a test, a spokesperson told Keystone-SDA News Agency.

The positive results came in on Wednesday evening. The man, who presents mild symptoms, is hospitalised at Geneva University Hospital of (HUG). Around fifteen people who have been in contact with the man have been placed in quarantine at their homes.

This is the second confirmed case in Switzerland. On Tuesday the Swiss authorities confirmed that a man in his seventies had been infected, also in the Milan region, during an event on February 15. The man from the southern canton of Ticino, is in isolation in a clinic in Lugano and is reported to be doing well. Those who have been in contact with him will be tested and placed in quarantine to monitor their condition over the next 14 days.



The Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday that this does not change the risk assessment in Switzerland. At present the new coronavirus poses only a moderate risk to the population, health officials say.

However, the probability of further cases being diagnosed is increasing. Medical institutions are prepared to carry out early detection and testing of suspected cases.

They said it was not necessary at this stage to take further measures, such as closing schools. New measures would be considered if authorities had the impression that virus transmission was not under control.

70 outstanding cases

So far, around 300 suspected cases of Covid-19 have been tested in Switzerland, but there had been no confirmed cases until now, according to the interior ministry. There are currently 70 outstanding suspected cases in Switzerland being tested, spread throughout the country - including several in cantons Bern and Basel but only a small number in canton Ticino. Test results will be known in the coming hours, the ministry said.

On Monday the Swiss authorities announced that they were beefing up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus from neighbouring Italy, while stressing that the situation in Switzerland is under control.

Ten laboratories in Switzerland can now carry out coronavirus tests, Health Minister Alain Berset announced on Wednesday. Prior to Monday they were all done by one laboratory in Geneva.

The ten laboratories can together perform 1,000 tests per day, he told a press conference, noting that capacity has been almost tripled since last week.

