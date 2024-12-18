Swiss film out of the running for foreign Oscar

The film 'Reinas' by Klaudia Reynicke (pictured), a Swiss-Peruvian-Spanish co-production, has missed out on an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Film. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The film Reinas by Klaudia Reynicke, a Swiss-Peruvian-Spanish co-production, has missed out on an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Film. The Oscar Academy removed it from its selection of 15 films announced on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Film “Reinas” verpasst Nominierung für Ausland-Oscar Original Read more: Film “Reinas” verpasst Nominierung für Ausland-Oscar

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Zurich producer Karl Spoerri, who co-produced the feature film Thelma – Revenge has never been sweeter, is also not among the candidates for an Oscar in March.

The Baldenweg siblings – Diego, Lionel and Nora – who composed the music for the Irish film In the Land of Saints and Sinners starring Liam Neeson, and Tim Fehlbaum, who is competing in several categories with his film September 5, are also not on the shortlist.

+ Helping young actors crack the foreign film market

Among the nominated films are those from Germany (The Seed of the Sacred Fig), Italy (Vermiglio), Brazil (I’m Still Here), Latvia (Flow), Denmark (The Girl with the Needle), Senegal (Dahomey) and Ireland (Kneecap). France made it onto the shortlist with the musical film Emilia Pérez by director Jacques Audiard.

The Oscar nominations in all categories, with five candidates in each, will be announced on January 17. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.