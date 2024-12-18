Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss film out of the running for foreign Oscar

The film 'Reinas' by Klaudia Reynicke (pictured), a Swiss-Peruvian-Spanish co-production, has missed out on an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Film. Keystone-SDA
The film Reinas by Klaudia Reynicke, a Swiss-Peruvian-Spanish co-production, has missed out on an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Film. The Oscar Academy removed it from its selection of 15 films announced on Tuesday.

Zurich producer Karl Spoerri, who co-produced the feature film Thelma – Revenge has never been sweeter, is also not among the candidates for an Oscar in March.

The Baldenweg siblings – Diego, Lionel and Nora – who composed the music for the Irish film In the Land of Saints and Sinners starring Liam Neeson, and Tim Fehlbaum, who is competing in several categories with his film September 5, are also not on the shortlist.

+ Helping young actors crack the foreign film market

Among the nominated films are those from Germany (The Seed of the Sacred Fig), Italy (Vermiglio), Brazil (I’m Still Here), Latvia (Flow), Denmark (The Girl with the Needle), Senegal (Dahomey) and Ireland (Kneecap). France made it onto the shortlist with the musical film Emilia Pérez by director Jacques Audiard.

The Oscar nominations in all categories, with five candidates in each, will be announced on January 17. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025.

