Hundreds join Easter March in Bern

KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / PETER KLAUNZER

Some 500 people took part in the Easter March in Bern on Monday. They called for demilitarisation rather than rearmament.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

“There are no wars and conflicts because we have not rearmed enough, but rearmed too much”, said the organisers. Switzerland should invest in the fight against risks such as gender-based violence, racism, poverty, climate change and pandemics, rather than in the army.

Easter marches have been held in Switzerland since the 1960s. In Bern, the tradition lost ground towards the end of the Cold War, but was resurrected in 2003 after the US invasion of Iraq.

The Swiss capital’s Easter march starts on the outskirts of the city at Eichholz, follows the Aare to the old town and ends on Cathedral Square.

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox – click here to subscribe

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.