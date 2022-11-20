Kim de l'Horizon wins Swiss Book Prize

Kim de l'Horizon addresses the audience after receiving the Swiss Book Prize in Basel on Sunday. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The Bern native has won one of the country’ top literature awards for the debut novel, Blutbuch (Blood Book), a month after picking up the prestigious German Book Prize.

November 20, 2022

In choosing this year’s winner, the jury singled out de l’Horizon for “transforming experience into literature”.

“Blutbuch does not give answers, but asks questions again and again,” said the jury. “With this novel, Kim de l’Horizon has entered new narrative territory.”

In their novel, the author, who identifies as neither female nor male, tells the story of a non-binary character who explores their family history, especially that of their mother, grandmother and the women who came before them.

Kim de l’Horizon received the award, endowed with CHF30,000 ($31,420), at a ceremony at Theatre Basel on Sunday. The Swiss Book Prize is one of the premiere literature prizes in the country and in the German-speaking world.

