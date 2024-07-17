Mexican director Cuarón wins Lifetime Achievement award at Locarno film festival

Locarno Film Festival: lifetime achievement award to Alfonso Cuarón Keystone-SDA

The Lifetime Achievement Award of the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, held in southern Switzerland, goes to Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Locarno Film Festival: premio alla carriera ad Alfonso Cuarón Original Read more: Locarno Film Festival: premio alla carriera ad Alfonso Cuarón

He will receive the award on Sunday, August 11, in the Piazza Grande. This was announced by the Locarno Film Festival in a note on Tuesday. The five-time Oscar-winning director will meet the audience at the Spazio Cinema Forum on the same day.

Want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

The Mexican director is “a contemporary artist capable of facing any challenge,” the note reads. Cuarón has directed films such as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) and Roma (2018), among others.

More

More Jessica Hausner to head jury at 2024 Locarno Film Festival This content was published on The Austrian filmmaker will preside over the jury at the 77th edition of the film festival in August. Read more: Jessica Hausner to head jury at 2024 Locarno Film Festival

The tribute will include a screening of the film Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000 (1976) by Alain Tanner, chosen by Cuarón himself. At the event’s opening, the Mexican director will discuss the importance of this film “for his own work and for the history of cinema in general” with Frédéric Maire, director of Cinémathèque suisse.

+ Locarno 2023: a ‘big success’ with an uncertain future

The Lifetime Achievement Award, has been awarded since 2011. Previous winners include Harrison Ford (2011), Alain Delon (2012), Jacqueline Bisset (2013), Harvey Keitel (2016), Dario Argento (2021), Matt Dillon (2022) and last year Renzo Rossellini.

The Locarno Film Festival runs from August 7 to 17.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe