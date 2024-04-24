Locarno Film Festival to honour Jane Campion

New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion will be awarded the prestigious Pardo d'Onore Manor prize. KEYSTONE/Invision

New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion will be awarded the prestigious Pardo d'Onore Manor for outstanding cinematic achievements at the Locarno Film Festival’s 77th edition in August.

Campion won the Palme d’Or in Cannes for her film The Piano (1993). At the time, she was the first woman to receive this award.

She was nominated twice for Oscars as Best Director and received the trophy in 2022 for The Power of the Dog. Campion was also the first female director from New Zealand to compete at the Venice Film Festival, where she received a Silver Lion for Best Director.

She has established herself as a “formative shaper of contemporary film art”, wrote the Locarno Film Festival in a press release on Wednesday. With each of her works, she has “distinguished herself as an innovative filmmaker”, the festival organisers continued.

Her major works include the adaptation of Henry James’ Portrait of a Lady (1996), the direction of the thriller In the Cut (2003) with Meg Ryan and the reinterpretation of the western The Power of the Dog. Campion’s oeuvre comprises a total of nine feature films, half a dozen short films and the two seasons of the TV mini-series Top of the Lake (2013-17).

Campion’s “work is characterised by tortured and fascinating characters and shows an impressive ability to deal with the darker sides of human existence,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, the festival’s artistic director, in the press release.

Campion has selected two films to be shown at the Locarno Film Festival: An Angel at my Table (1990) and The Piano. The latter will be shown for the first time in a restored version on the evening of the awards ceremony (16 August) on the Piazza Grande.

As the recipient of the Pardo d’Onore Manor, Jane Campion succeeds Harmony Korine, who received the award last year.

