Locarno spotlights filmmakers from South America and Caribbean

The most coveted award of the Projects Hub co-production platform, the CHF50,000 ($58,000) Open Doors grant, was divided between four projects. Salvacion (Salvation) by Ernesto Bautista and El unico tiempo (The Unique Time) by Paz Encina won CHF20,000 each. La levedad de ella (Her lightness) by Rosa Maria Rodriguez and Huaco retrato by Fernando Luis Mondoza Salazar will receive CHF5,000.
The Open Doors grant is offered by the visions sud fund to support Swiss film production, in collaboration with the City of Bellinzona, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the Open Doors Initiative, the festival said.
El unico tiempo also received the Artekino International Award, worth €6,000 (CHF5,700), presented by Arte. Rob Mendoza’s film Ovnis en el Tropico (UFOs in the Tropics) won a development grant from France’s Centre national de la cinématographie (CNC).
Each year, the Locarno Film Festival’s Open Doors programme selects artists from communities that are under-represented and disadvantaged in film production around the world.
The 2024 edition brings to a close a three-year cycle devoted to the South American and Caribbean regions. Next year will see the start of a four-year cycle devoted to Africa.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
