Nemo to represent Switzerland in Eurovision with ‘The Code’

Nemo is non-binary. The song "The Code" is about Nemo's journey, which began with the realisation that Nemo is neither a man nor a woman. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / ENNIO LEANZA

Switzerland is sending Nemo to Malmö for this year's Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). This was announced by Swiss public television, SRF, on Thursday. "The Code" is the name of the English-language song with which Nemo will be competing.

The Eurovision Song Contest offers a huge opportunity to build bridges between different cultures and generations, Nemo was quoted as saying in the press release. Nemo is non-binary. The song “The Code” is about Nemo’s journey, which began with the realisation that Nemo is neither a man nor a woman. “The path to finding myself was a long and often difficult process for me,” Nemo was quoted as saying in the press release.

“The Code” mixes rap, drum ‘n’ bass and elements of opera. The entry was selected in a multi-stage process involving an international public jury and an expert jury.

Nemo will compete in the semi-final on May 9 and the final of the 68th ESC will take place on May 11. Switzerland has qualified for the final in each of the past four editions, most recently with Remo Forrer.

