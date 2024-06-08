Giacometti lamp tops million-franc mark in Geneva auction

The sale set a world record for an Alberto Giacometti “Tête de femme” floor lamp. Keystone-SDA

A “Tête de femme” floor lamp by Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) topped the million-franc mark at a Piguet auction in Geneva on Thursday evening. This represents five times the estimated price of the object.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The sculpture was unprecedented on the art market wrote Piguet in a press release on Friday. It sets a world record for an Alberto Giacometti “Tête de femme” floor lamp.

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

This sculpture was made between 1933 and 1939. Unlike the other version of this lamp, more common on the market and produced later, with castings until the 1980s, the one sold in Geneva on Thursday evening features a narrow base and an elongated shaft.

+ Rediscovering the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti

The Piguet team discovered correspondence between Alberto Giacometti and Henry-Louis Mermod from 1933 to 1934, evoking the commissioning of the floor lamp for the latter directly in the artist’s Paris studio in 1933. These letters between the current owner’s grandfather and Giacometti give the work an “exceptional traceability, which de facto increases its rarity and value”, the press release goes on to say.

Adapted from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.