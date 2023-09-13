Swiss book prize shortlist ‘remarkable vintage’

“The selected books impress with their linguistic precision and virtuosity, extraordinary settings and existential material." Keystone

read aloud pause

X

Christian Haller, Demian Lienhard, Sarah Elena Müller, Adam Schwarz and Matthias Zschokke are all in the running for the Swiss Book Prize 2023.

This content was published on September 13, 2023 - 16:02

Keystone-SDA

The main prize is worth CHF30,000 francs and will be announced on November 19.

“The selected books impress with their linguistic precision and virtuosity, extraordinary settings and existential material,” jury spokesman Michael Luisier said in a statement on Wednesday.

Christian Haller is on the list of five nominees with "Sich lichtende Nebel", Demian Lienhard with "Mr. Goebbles Jazz Band", Sarah Elena Müller with "Bild ohne Mädchen", Adam Schwarz with "Glitsch" and Matthias Zschokke with "Der Graue". Peter".

The five-member jury selected the five titles from 85 submitted works. The award is worth a total of CHF42,000. In addition to the main prize winner, the four other nominees each receive CHF3,000. The prize is awarded as part of the Buch Basel International Literature Festival.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative