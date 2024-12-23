Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Culture

Swiss sculptor Kurt Laurenz Metzler dies aged 83

Swiss sculptor Kurt Laurenz Metzler dies
Metzler's sculptures are installed in public and private spaces in Zurich, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, and various cities in Iltay. Keystone-SDA
Swiss sculptor Kurt Laurenz Metzler dies aged 83
Listening: Swiss sculptor Kurt Laurenz Metzler dies aged 83

The Swiss artist Kurt Laurenz Metzler, known for his colourful sculptures made of fiberglass and polyester, is dead. He died in Zurich at the age of 83, his son Lorenzo Metzler told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Lorenzo Metzler confirmed reports of his father’s death which had appeared in the Swiss media. The artist died last Friday morning after a long illness, his son said; the sculptor was creatively active until the end and left the world with dignity.

Born on January 26, 1941 in Balgach, northern Switzerland, Metzler studied at the Zurich School of Arts and Crafts and trained as a sculptor, initially working with stone, iron, metal and bronze. From the 1970s onwards, he integrated mechanical components into his sculptures and created the so-called Motormenschen (motor people).

+ Art, activism, and family legacy flow through a Swiss mountain pass

He later added the series Grossstadtneurotiker (big city neurotic), Luftmenschen (people of the air) and Zeitungsleser (newspaper reader). Metzler’s sculptures are installed in public and private spaces in Zurich, New York, Los Angeles, Singapore, Siena, Milan, Assisi, Pontedera and Pisa.

In 1989, Metzler bought an 18th-century farmhouse with four hectares of land in Iesa, in the municipality of Monticiano, near Siena, Italy. There he created the Kurt Laurenz Metzler Park, which was opened to the public in 1997 and now covers over 70 hectares. Metzler lived and worked between Zurich and Tuscany starting at the end of the 1980s.

