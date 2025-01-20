Haitian director Raoul Peck guest of honour at Swiss film festival
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Haitian director Raoul Peck guest of honour at Swiss film festival
Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck is the guest of honour at the next "Visions du Réel" documentary film festival in Nyon. The director of I Am Not Your Negro will review his filmography, which has been shaped by emancipatory struggles.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Visions du Réel: le cinéaste haïtien Raoul Peck invité d’honneur
Original
Peck will take part in the next edition of “Visions du Réel”, held from April 4 to 13, with a masterclass and a retrospective of his documentary work. Ernest Cole: Lost and Found , his latest feature film, presented at Cannes in a Special Screening, will be shown in Nyon, according to a press release from Visions du Réel. This tribute is part of a collaboration with the Cinémathèque suisse and the ECAL film department.
Peck, who tells stories from the point of view of dominated peoples, often portrays politicians and writers such as Patrice Lumumba. Lumumba: Death of a Prophet (1990) or I Am Not Your Negro (2016), Oscar winner for Best Documentary Film, Bafta and César.
Exterminate All The Brutes, a four-part hybrid series produced by HBO, will also be screened during the festival. It offers a journey through time that revisits the history of colonialism. It won a Peabody Award in 2022, and has also spawned a literary and critical essay by Peck.
Raoul Peck was born in Haiti in 1953. As a child, he fled with his parents from the Duvalier dictatorship to the now-independent Congo. Fleeing the violence, he went into exile, attended school in Brooklyn and high school with the Jesuits in Orleans.
Trained as an engineer and economist, he then turned to journalism, photography and cinema, studying in Berlin in the 1970s, a highly politicised city at the time.
From 1995 to 1997, he was Minister of Culture for the Republic of Haiti. A multiple award-winner for his films, he has also been a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, the Berlinale and the Sundance Film Festival.
The full programme for the 56th edition of Visions du Réel will be unveiled on March 12.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Aussie adoptee gains Swiss citizenship at 54 thanks to old envelope
Centre Party president rules out run for Swiss government post
This content was published on
Outgoing Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister will not join the race to replace defence minister Viola Amherd in the Swiss government, the politician announced on Saturday.
Several hundred people join anti-WEF protests in Switzerland
This content was published on
Several hundred opponents of the World Economic Forum gathered in Graubünden and in the capital Bern on Saturday to take aim in particular at the WEF's high-profile guests.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.