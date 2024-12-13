Moldova: A small neutral country at the crossroads between the EU and Russia

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Republic of Moldova has been in the international spotlight ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Switzerland is committed to democracy education and the integration of Ukrainians in Moldova.

5 minutes

The Republic of Moldova has a few things in common with Switzerland: it is a small, neutral, quadrilingual, landlocked country. However, these similarities are overshadowed by existential differences: the Republic of Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe.

Thrust into the geopolitical spotlight

The last armed conflict in Moldova was only 30 years ago – and since the beginning of the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, the country has been thrust into the geopolitical spotlight. In the breakaway de facto state of Transnistria, which is part of the Republic of Moldova under international law, there are around 1,700 Russian soldiers on Ukraine’s western border.

At the same time, no other state has taken in as many Ukrainian refugees in relation to its population as Moldova. This means that the country, in whose villages running water is often the exception, is doing a great deal to cope with a situation that affects the whole of Europe.

More

More How the poorest country in Europe is integrating 120,000 Ukrainian refugees This content was published on No country has taken in as many Ukrainian refugees relative to its population as the Republic of Moldova. Read more: How the poorest country in Europe is integrating 120,000 Ukrainian refugees

In October 2024, a referendum in the Republic of Moldova decided that the country should include the goal of EU accession in its constitution. It was a close result with 750,075 Moldovans in favour and 738,799 against. The “yes” share barely scraped through with a slim majority of 50.38%.

The result of the vote was closer than the polls had suggested in the run-up. Pro-Russian forces also performed better than expected in the presidential elections.

A referendum campaign on the EU, Russia – and NATO?

During a visit to the country during the referendum campaign, SWI swissinfo.ch also met Moldovans who were convinced of the country’s close ties to Russia.

More

More Will Moldova vote to join the EU despite Russia’s influence? This content was published on On October 20, Moldova will vote on EU accession. How will the referendum turn out in a country with many Russia sympathisers? Read more: Will Moldova vote to join the EU despite Russia’s influence?

In the public debate, there is little distinction between joining the EU and joining the Western defence alliance of NATO. One pro-Russian Moldovan spoke openly to SWI swissinfo.ch and wanted a federalist system for his country – just like in Switzerland.

There are indications that vote-buying played a role in the close result of the EU referendum. On election day, October 20, 2024, BBC journalists reported on “evidence of vote buying”.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, who has since been re-elected, spoke of “an unprecedented attack on freedom and democracy”. She cited the figure of 300,000 bought votes.

According to media such as Deutsche Welle, Moldovans who voted against EU accession and in favour of a Russia-friendly candidate received the equivalent of around CHF100 from Russia. An amount that is not insignificant in poor Moldova.

Moldova’s large diaspora

It was the large Moldovan diaspora that got the EU referendum over the finishing line and gave it the “Yes” votes for a slim majority. In many Western European countries, including non-EU Switzerland, Moldovans campaigned for the EU referendum.

More

More How and why a Moldovan in Switzerland is campaigning for her homeland This content was published on With around a third of its population living abroad, Moldova wants to turn emigration from a problem into an opportunity. A Swiss-supported diaspora project could be a model. Read more: How and why a Moldovan in Switzerland is campaigning for her homeland

The Republic of Moldova is making efforts to help its many citizens abroad. It has a strategy and its own ‘Office for Diaspora Affairs’. The office advises Moldovans who want to return or do business in the country.

Switzerland’s role in Moldova

Swiss development aid is funding a project aimed at strengthening Moldovans’ ties abroad with their homeland. According to the Swiss foreign ministry, Switzerland is one of Moldova’s most important bilateral donors.

Switzerland was even instrumental in making a school subject possible. The subject ‘Education for Society’ is intended to prepare Moldovan pupils for their role as critical citizens in a democratic state.

More

More Schoolkids ready for Moldova’s democracy – with Swiss help This content was published on In Moldovan schools, education for society is a popular subject. Swiss funding supports this progressive approach to pedagogy. SWI swissinfo.ch visited classrooms there to see how it works. Read more: Schoolkids ready for Moldova’s democracy – with Swiss help

SWI swissinfo.ch experienced a classroom lesson in a Romanian- and a Russian-speaking school. A teacher gave an impressive account of how her own history teacher had taught her critical thinking during Soviet times. However, only a few in her class understood the message behind the lesson: to critically question social and political events.

But Switzerland is also home to embezzled funds from corrupt former Moldovan rulers. The best known of these is the oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. His villa on Lake Geneva was confiscated in September 2024. Plahotniuc, who dominated politics in Moldova until 2019, bought the villa for CHF31.5 million.

How the Swiss government is helping Moldova

In his analysis for SWI swissinfo.ch, investigative journalist François Pilet finds that the Swiss judicial system – alongside Swiss diplomacy – will be decisive for relations between Switzerland and Moldova.

More

More Embezzled funds test Swiss-Moldovan relations This content was published on Switzerland sends Moldova a great deal of aid, but at the same time takes four years to confiscate Vladimir Plahotniuc’s villa. Read more: Embezzled funds test Swiss-Moldovan relations

Four official meetings between Switzerland and Moldova have taken place in the last two years. Switzerland has also increased its support. This interest in Moldova is linked to the increased importance of the country since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Republic of Moldova has moved into the international spotlight – and will remain there for the time being.

Edited by Mark Livingston. Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

More Debate Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation? The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states. Join the discussion View the discussion