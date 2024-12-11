Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Democracy

Senate in favour of digital signature collection for Swiss votes

Popular initiatives: signature collection to be digitized
Popular initiatives: signature collection to be digitized Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Senate in favour of digital signature collection for Swiss votes
Listening: Senate in favour of digital signature collection for Swiss votes

Signatures for popular initiatives and referendums could be collected via digital channels.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Senate supported a Radical-Liberal motion for digital signature collection in the wake of the forged signature scandal. The matter came to light in the autumn, when media reports revealed that commercial companies were suspected of falsifying signatures.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The motion calls for the collection and verification processes to be digitised for security and efficiency reasons. The proponents of the motion believe the government is far too conservative on this issue despite governing in a digital age.

Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi argued that the government believes that the time is not yet ripe for a complete change. The governing Federal Council recently opened the door to testing electronic signature collection.

More

The Senate was not willing to wait and approved the motion on digital signature by 20 votes to 15, with three abstentions. The House of Representatives still has to give the green light.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss adults above average in basic skills

More

Swiss adults above average in basic skills

This content was published on In an international comparison, Swiss adults perform above average in the basic skills of reading, everyday math and problem solving.

Read more: Swiss adults above average in basic skills
Parliament clears the bill for a new start with E-ID

More

Swiss parliament clears way for new start with e-ID

This content was published on A new attempt to introduce electronic proof of identity has been made in Switzerland. The Senate has resolved the final differences in the legal provisions on a state e-ID.

Read more: Swiss parliament clears way for new start with e-ID

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR