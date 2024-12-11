Senate in favour of digital signature collection for Swiss votes

Popular initiatives: signature collection to be digitized Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Signatures for popular initiatives and referendums could be collected via digital channels.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Initiatives populaires: la récolte de signatures devrait être numérisée Original Read more: Initiatives populaires: la récolte de signatures devrait être numérisée

The Senate supported a Radical-Liberal motion for digital signature collection in the wake of the forged signature scandal. The matter came to light in the autumn, when media reports revealed that commercial companies were suspected of falsifying signatures.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The motion calls for the collection and verification processes to be digitised for security and efficiency reasons. The proponents of the motion believe the government is far too conservative on this issue despite governing in a digital age.

Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi argued that the government believes that the time is not yet ripe for a complete change. The governing Federal Council recently opened the door to testing electronic signature collection.

More

More ‘Signatures scam’ reveals cracks in Swiss system This content was published on Paper was regarded as a guarantee of security in the Swiss voting system. Those days are over. An analysis of a far-reaching paradigm shift. Read more: ‘Signatures scam’ reveals cracks in Swiss system

The Senate was not willing to wait and approved the motion on digital signature by 20 votes to 15, with three abstentions. The House of Representatives still has to give the green light.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.