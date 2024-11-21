Swiss citizens submit signatures for referendum to simplify naturalisation
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss citizens submit signatures for referendum to simplify naturalisation
Swiss politicians are likely to return soon to the issue of simplified naturalisation. The committee behind the popular initiative "For modern citizenship rights" (democracy initiative) submitted around 105,000 certified signatures in Bern on Thursday.
The democracy initiative wants to make naturalisation easier. It demands that naturalisation should be possible after five years of legal residence in Switzerland, regardless of the settlement permit held by the person.
The petition for a referendum on the issue was launched by the civil society alliance Aktion Vierviertel (quarter movement). In the past three months alone, around 50,000 people have signed the initiative, the committee announced. In total, the committee collected more than 135,000 signatures; of these, 104,603 certified signatures were submitted.
According to the committee, this shows that Switzerland needs to tackle its democratic deficit. Today, it excludes more than a quarter of the resident population from holding equal political rights. This is unworthy of a democracy, it added.
Adapted from German with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Why cars still reign supreme in ‘rail-nation’ Switzerland
Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather
This content was published on
The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.