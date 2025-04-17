The Swiss will have to vote again on digital identity

The committee put forward several arguments against the new e-ID proposal that was approved by Parliament in December. According to them, there is no real state control, because the federal police cannot issue the e-ID without going through private parties. They also claimed that the technology is not transparent.
Other arguments included dependence on technology firms and the risk of digital surveillance. According to the referendum committee, fundamental rights are at risk. The e-ID could serve as the basis for a social credit system and make access to services dependent on behaviour. It would also be discriminatory, as certain services would only be accessible with an e-ID.
A clear majority of voters in Switzerland have rejected a law governing a proposed electronic identity system.
Friends of the Constitution, Aufrecht Schweiz, the Pirate Party and the association Referendum E-ID 2.0 were joined by the youth wing of the Swiss People’s Party and the Federal Democratic Union party.
