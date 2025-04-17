The Swiss will have to vote again on digital identity

The Swiss will have to vote again on the e-ID Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss will once again vote on digital identity (e-ID). The referendum committee against the introduction submitted 63,000 signatures to the Federal Chancellery on Thursday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les Suisses devront à nouveau se prononcer sur l’e-ID Original Read more: Les Suisses devront à nouveau se prononcer sur l’e-ID

The committee put forward several arguments against the new e-ID proposal that was approved by Parliament in December. According to them, there is no real state control, because the federal police cannot issue the e-ID without going through private parties. They also claimed that the technology is not transparent.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Other arguments included dependence on technology firms and the risk of digital surveillance. According to the referendum committee, fundamental rights are at risk. The e-ID could serve as the basis for a social credit system and make access to services dependent on behaviour. It would also be discriminatory, as certain services would only be accessible with an e-ID.

More

More Digital identity scheme shot down by voters over data privacy concerns This content was published on A clear majority of voters in Switzerland have rejected a law governing a proposed electronic identity system. Read more: Digital identity scheme shot down by voters over data privacy concerns

Friends of the Constitution, Aufrecht Schweiz, the Pirate Party and the association Referendum E-ID 2.0 were joined by the youth wing of the Swiss People’s Party and the Federal Democratic Union party.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal linkExternal link