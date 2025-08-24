Swiss cantonal ministers keep low profile on social media

On social networks, State Councillors have a smooth profile Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share



Swiss cantonal ministers have only modest social media followings and post largely neutral content, a new University of Lausanne study has found.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Sur les réseaux sociaux, les conseillers d’Etat ont un profil lisse Original Read more: Sur les réseaux sociaux, les conseillers d’Etat ont un profil lisse

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Facebook is the platform where Swiss cantonal ministers a\ttract the largest followings, according to researchers at the University of Lausanne’s Graduate Institute of Public Administration. Most count between 0 and 5,000 followers, with a few notable exceptions such as Zurich politician Natalie Rickli (27,499) and Valais politician Mathias Reynard (12,193).

On Instagram, ministers average fewer than 5,000 followers, while most do not maintain an account on X.

The researchers found that the vast majority of ministers’ posts are neutral in tone and contain little or no political content.

Transalated from French with DeepL/ds

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch