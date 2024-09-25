Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Top Swiss education official not a fan of phones in schools

Are younger people unlearning the ability to talk to each other? Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The head of the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education, Silvia Steiner, said in an interview that smartphones have brought about a decline in interpersonal communication abilities.

However, Steiner does not believe a general ban, to be imposed by politicians, is necessary, she told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper on Wednesday.

Most schools already have clear regulations on the use of mobile phones and schools have to make their own decisions in this regard, she says. However, personally she doesn’t see the need for phones in class or the schoolyard.

In Switzerland, mobile phone bans in schools are an issue in several regions. In Würenlos in canton Aargau, a ban on smartphones on the entire school grounds has been in place for years. In Zurich, the issue has been raised by two right-wing cantonal parliamentarians.

The cantonal school in Chur, canton Graubünden, meanwhile offers various alternatives to smartphones: table tennis, table football, a reading corner and a piano. There, the aim is to encourage pupils to socialise more, principal Philippe Benguerel told the Keystone-SDA news agency earlier this month.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

