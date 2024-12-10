Listening: Swiss adults above average in basic skills
In an international comparison, Swiss adults perform above average in the basic skills of reading, everyday maths and problem solving. However, they are only just above average in reading and problem solving.
According to a study published on Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Switzerland was ranked 11th in reading literacy with 266 out of a possible 500 points, together with Germany. The average of all 32 countries surveyed was 260 points. Finland came top with 296 points, ahead of Japan and Sweden.
In the evaluation of knowledge in everyday mathematics such as mental arithmetic, Switzerland came ninth with 276 points. Here, too, Finland was in first place with 294 points, ahead of Japan and Norway.
Switzerland was ranked 12th in problem solving, with Finland again taking the top spot ahead of Japan and Sweden. The study surveyed 6,440 people in Switzerland from 2021 to 2023.
