Swiss adults above average in basic skills

Swiss adults above average in basic skills Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In an international comparison, Swiss adults perform above average in the basic skills of reading, everyday maths and problem solving. However, they are only just above average in reading and problem solving.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Erwachsene bei Grundkompetenzen überdurchschnittlich Original Read more: Schweizer Erwachsene bei Grundkompetenzen überdurchschnittlich

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a study published on Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Switzerland was ranked 11th in reading literacy with 266 out of a possible 500 points, together with Germany. The average of all 32 countries surveyed was 260 points. Finland came top with 296 points, ahead of Japan and Sweden.

+ Swiss industry faces record shortage of skilled workers

In the evaluation of knowledge in everyday mathematics such as mental arithmetic, Switzerland came ninth with 276 points. Here, too, Finland was in first place with 294 points, ahead of Japan and Norway.

Switzerland was ranked 12th in problem solving, with Finland again taking the top spot ahead of Japan and Sweden. The study surveyed 6,440 people in Switzerland from 2021 to 2023.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.