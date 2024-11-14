Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Education

Swiss university graduates are popular hires worldwide

Swiss university graduates are popular with managers worldwide
Swiss university graduates are popular with managers worldwide Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss university graduates are popular hires worldwide
Listening: Swiss university graduates are popular hires worldwide

Graduates of Swiss universities are popular with international employers, according to the Global Employability University Rankings.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) rates universities worldwide in terms of the employability of their graduates. With seven universities among the top 250 institutions with the most employable graduates, Switzerland is ranked 10th, according to the Times Higher Education magazine on Thursday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The seven Swiss institutions are two Federal Institutes of Technology ETH Zurich (17th place) and EPFL (27th place), the University of Zurich (73rd place), the University of Bern (112th place), the University of Lausanne (114th place), the University of Basel (121st place) and the University of Geneva (188th place).

This means that Switzerland is represented by the same number of universities in the top 250 as in last year’s GEURS evaluation. In total, over 40 countries and regions worldwide are represented in the top 250 universities in terms of the employability of their graduates.

More

According to GEURS, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also known as MIT, occupies the top position among the individual universities. US and British institutions occupy a total of 10 of the top 20 places. In addition to Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Singapore, China, Canada, Spain and France are also represented with universities in the top 20.

Compared to the previous year, Asian universities are also more strongly represented. This indicates an increasingly global approach with which universities are preparing their students for the job market, the report continued. According to the study, 52 institutions in Asia are among the top 250.

Around 130,000 votes from over 13,000 managers from 33 countries were recorded for the evaluation.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Beer sales dampened by bad weather

More

Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

This content was published on The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.

Read more: Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR