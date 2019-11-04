The research could hold promise for more targeted anti-bacterial medicine. (© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

Zurich scientists have succeeded in “re-programming” a bacteria-killing virus to make it attack a different target instead of its usual prey.

The method is still in its infancy, but could have consequences for a more targeted tackling of bacterial infections, the Swiss Federal Technology Institute ETH Zurich wrote on Mondayexternal link.

Essentially, the scientists managed to manipulate the behaviour of a certain virus that survives and propagates through attacking specific bacteria cells.

By identifying the features of the “anti-Listeria” bacteriophage (a type of virus), then adapting it by adding similar but different features from other bacteriophages, the researchers made it head for a different layer of the Listeria bacteria than the one it usually attacks.

The advantage of this approach is that it allows a very precise targeting of pathogenic bacteria, ETH wrote, especially when compared to standard antibiotics. The latter are indiscriminate in attacking both good and bad bacteria.

Moreover, bacteria can build up a resistance to antibiotics over time, something that this targeted system also gets around.

Though the research offers promising insights into the usage of manipulated bacteriophage to tackle bacterial diseases such as cystic fibrosis, the ETH scientists say that a large-scale use of the method is not going to happen soon.

The research was publishedexternal link in the scientific journal “Cell Reports”.

Keystone-SDA/dos

