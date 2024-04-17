EU warns Georgia that ‘foreign agent’ law will impact membership path

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The European Union warned Georgia on Wednesday that the adoption of its ‘foreign agent’ law would negatively impact progress on the path to membership of the bloc.

“This is a very concerning development and the final adoption of this legislation would negatively impact Georgia’s progress on its EU path,” the EU’s diplomatic service said in a statement.

“This law is not in line with EU core norms and values,” it said.

“The proposed legislation would limit the capacity of civil society and media organisations to operate freely, could limit freedom of expression and unfairly stigmatise organisations that deliver benefits to the citizens of Georgia,” it said.