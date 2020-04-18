Navigation

Old ammo Swiss army removes First World War grenade found in the Rhine

Residents were told to close their shutters and open their windows to stop them from shattering if the grenade went off. 

(Keystone)

The Swiss army has recovered and evacuated a First World War grenade found in the Rhine in Basel.

Construction workers had found the grenade on Friday evening during dredging work on the Rhine.

During the army operations, Basel city police blocked a street for three and a half hours on Saturday morning and closed off a bathing area, they said in a press releaseexternal link. Residents along the Rhine had previously been asked to leave their windows open and close the shutters to prevent the windows from shattering in the event that the grenade should go off.

Experts assume that this was a German-made grenade from the First World War. The device is about 65 centimetres long and has a diameter of 18 centimetres, the Basel city police said.


Keystone-SDA/jc

