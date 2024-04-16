Factbox-What we know about Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange that caught fire

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A fire at Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday engulfed its spire, which collapsed onto the roof in a scene reminiscent of the 2019 blaze at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Here are some facts about the fire and the building, which is one of the Danish capital’s best-known landmarks.

WHAT IS COPENHAGEN’S OLD STOCK EXCHANGE?

The Dutch Renaissance style Old Stock Exchange, located on the waterfront next to Denmark’s parliament, was built on the orders of King Christian IV and opened in 1624 as a commodities trading place.

Following two big wars, the building was an attempt by the Danish king to develop trading in the capital.

HOW COULD IT HAPPEN?

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. The building was undergoing extensive restoration ahead of its 400th anniversary to bring it back to its original Renaissance style.

The fire started in an area where the work was ongoing, operational manager in Copenhagen’s fire department, Tim Ole Simonsen, told reporters.

“That is our immediate perception, at least,” he said.

Scaffolding around the building made it harder for emergency services to get through to the flames, while the copper roof was preserving the heat.

WHAT ABOUT THE ARTWORK INSIDE THE BUILDING?

The building contained a lot of artworks, including paintings and statues.

It was not immediately clear what had been destroyed, Mads Damsbo of the National Museum of Denmark, told reporters.

The building’s most famous artwork, a painting by impressionist artist Peder Severin Kroyer from 1895 depicting business magnates standing inside the stock exchange, had been saved, he said.

“The building itself is by far the most important artefact that has been lost today,” Damsbo said.

WHAT IS THE BUILDING USED FOR?

The building was originally home to market stalls. In the late 19th century, security trading began in the building, which housed the Copenhagen Stock Exchange until 1974.

It now serves as the headquarters and conference venue of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, which has owned the since 1857.

WHAT WAS THE ICONIC TOWER?

The dragon-tailed spire that collapsed on Tuesday was one of the Danish capital’s best known landmarks. It has been seen as symbolically protecting the exchange from enemies as well as from fire, the Chamber said on its website.

When the building was nearly finished in 1623, King Christian IV was not satisfied with its warehouse-like appearance. He ordered a new roof and a spire that was designed by his own firework master.

WILL IT BE REBUILT?

The mayors of Copenhagen said in a statement it was vital to restore the building and said they would talk to the owners to offer their support.

“The dragons (on the spire) were supposed to protect from enemies and fire, and they have succeeded – until today,” they said. “We cannot do without the Stock Exchange. Now is the time to show what we’re made of”.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Editing by Timothy Heritage)