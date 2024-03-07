Fiat Pokes Fun at the Few Carmakers Still Staging Auto Shows

(Bloomberg) — Fiat is making fun of carmakers’ costly displays at the Geneva car show, heading instead to a village in Italy with the same name to showcase forthcoming models based on the Panda city car.

The vehicle, Italy’s best-selling car, will be joined by bigger offshoots including a family-sized SUV, pickup truck and camper versions starting in July this year, according to brand head Olivier Francois, speaking in a clip filmed in the humble surrounds of a mock local coffee bar he professes to be located in Ginevra, Italy. That’s how Geneva is known in Italian.

“In Ginevra, Switzerland, you’ll see many dream cars and concepts but what I have just shown you is no dream,” Francois says in the clip shown on YouTube. “Loads of people will be there — French, Japanese, Chinese and they all will spend big money displaying the future of their business.”

The Panda’s new family of models — with Francois showcasing heavily rendered outlines of prototypes only — will start their rollout from this year through 2027. They’ll be built on common underpinnings developed by parent Stellantis NV, he said.

For years, car shows as a platform to wow buyers have been in decline with manufacturers pulling back from expensive stands to save costs and better target their audience. The Geneva International Motor Show, once a key date for ultra-luxury brands like Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. and Ferrari NV, this year returned to Switzerland for the first time since 2019.

Few carmakers chose to come. Renault SA unveiled the R5 E-Tech, a mass-market electric car costing around €25,000 ($27,100), alongside China’s BYD Co.’s Yangwang U8 plug-in hybrid SUV.

“We thought every carmaker goes to the car show, like in China,” BYD Europe manager Michael Shu said in an interview. “Then when we come here and it’s only five brands — it’s a little disappointing.”

Not everyone is unhappy.

Renault — the only European manufacturer present — had the biggest exhibition space at the show which helped to garner attention for the new R5 E-Tech, Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo said in an interview on the sidelines of the car show Tuesday.

“It was a very, very good choice for us,” de Meo said. “People want to touch our product, they want to interact with us. Others should think twice before not coming.”

