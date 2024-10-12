After Hamas, Switzerland mulls banning Hezbollah

Parliament had previously passed two motions during the 2023 winter session, calling for a ban on Hamas, which the Swiss government supported. In early September, the government submitted its proposal to parliament.
The committee approved the Hamas ban with 12 votes in favour and one abstention, parliament reported on Friday.
Switzerland imposes entry ban on far-right Austrian activist Martin Sellner
This content was published on
Switzerland has imposed an entry ban on the far-right Austrian extremist Martin Sellner. This prevents him from speaking at an event planned by the Swiss Junge Tat far-right group in canton Zurich.
Security firm Sicpa cuts jobs in western Switzerland
This content was published on
Sicpa, a company specialising in security inks, announced on Thursday that it plans to cut up to 120 jobs in canton Vaud, citing a complicated international economic context and geopolitical tensions.
UK resumes trade talks with Switzerland in ‘Global Britain’ push
This content was published on
British and Swiss trade negotiators will resume trade talks on Monday as they seek to broker deeper access to each other’s financial services markets as well as agreements on data sharing and worker visas.
Swiss army suspends CHF320m project for airspace surveillance
This content was published on
The Swiss parliament approved almost CHF320 million for "Skyview" airspace surveillance system. The reason for the suspension is problems with the integration of the system.
Murdered student: Paris asks Bern to extradite suspect
This content was published on
On Wednesday, France submitted an extradition request to the Swiss authorities for the man suspected of murdering Philippine. This was announced Thursday morning by the French Minister of Justice, Didier Migaud, on BFMTV.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.