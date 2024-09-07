Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

EU delays planned changing of ambassador in Bern

man's face with glasses
Too much work to do in the Western Balkans: Slovak politician Miroslav Lajčák. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
EU delays planned changing of ambassador in Bern
Listening: EU delays planned changing of ambassador in Bern

Appointed in April as the European Union’s incoming ambassador to Switzerland, Slovak man Miroslav Lajčák will ultimately not take up the post this year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The reason is that Lajčák’s mandate as Brussels’ Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues has been extended.

As a result, the current ambassador, Greek diplomat Petros Mavromichalis, will stay in his role until August 31, 2025. “I look forward to spending another year in Bern and working with partners and friends in Switzerland and Liechtenstein to deepen relations with these two important countries” for the EU, Mavromichalis wrote on social media X.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Likewise on X, the European delegation in the Swiss capital announced the change in plans by speaking in general terms of “unforeseen developments”.

After being appointed in April this year, Lajčák, formerly Slovakia’s foreign minister, was to take office in September for a probable timeframe of four years.

The extension of Lajčák’s mission in the Balkans was decided by the Council of the European Union in late July, the institution’s website says. The 61-year-old has held the role since 2020.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/dos

More

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Close-up view of cannabis buds in a bottling jar.

More

Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment

This content was published on Health officials in the city of Zurich have given a positive assessment of a controlled study into the recreational use of cannabis, one year after it was launched.

Read more: Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR