Swiss costs would triple to join EU education programme

EU treaty triples Swiss costs for mobility programme Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Participation in the EU education programme Erasmus+ will cost Switzerland three times more than current spending if it joins from 2027.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de EU-Vertrag verdreifacht Schweizer Kosten für Mobilitätsprogramm Original Read more: EU-Vertrag verdreifacht Schweizer Kosten für Mobilitätsprogramm

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, the European programme offers a greater number of activities.

In order to participate in Erasmus+ in 2027, Switzerland would have to pay €181.1 million (CHF170 million), according to documents from the European Commission on the agreement between Switzerland and the EU.

The Swiss government is pushing ofr inclusion, as it announced at an earlier date.

+ Switzerland risks exclusion from Europe’s ‘CERN for AI’

Switzerland currently finances international mobility and cooperation programmes as an alternative. A spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an enquiry that it is spending CHF 54.7 million on these programmes in the current year.

+ Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates explained

However, the alternative is “much more limited” than the EU education programme.

More

More Switzerland signs deal for EU research access This content was published on Swiss education minister signs deal to allow universities and students back into EU research programmes. Read more: Switzerland signs deal for EU research access

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content 202503_AICohort_SWI_Survey_TEST Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts. 202503_AICohort_SWI_Survey_TEST Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.