The fourth summit of the European Political Community (EPC) opened today at Blenheim Palace near Oxford.

Representing Switzerland was Swiss President Viola Amherd, who in her speech outlined the results of the Ukraine peace conference held in Bürgenstock last month.

The minister said that the event held in mid-June in canton Nidwalden was the only initiative for peace in Ukraine to receive broad support across continents. The final declaration been signed by 87 states to date.

Some countries signed on after the event despite the fact that they had not attended the Swiss meeting, Amherd shared. According to her, one reason for the broad support is that the summit document is based on the UN Charter.

Also present at the EPC summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Switzerland for organising last month’s summit. “Now a second one is being prepared,” he later revealed.

Leaders from 47 European countries, as well as institutions such as the European Union, the Council of Europe and NATO, are participating the EPC summit. The focus of the meeting includes defence and ensuring democracy, as well as issues related to energy security and migration.

The EPC is a forum launched to promote political dialogue and cooperation on the European continent. It is still a young platform: the first summit was held in Prague in October 2022, followed last year by meetings in the Moldovan capital Chisinau and the Spanish city of Granada.

