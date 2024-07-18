Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Swiss president attends European Political Community summit

European political community: fourth summit today, Amherd is also there
European political community: fourth summit today, Amherd is also there Keystone-SDA

The fourth summit of the European Political Community (EPC) opened today at Blenheim Palace near Oxford.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Representing Switzerland was Swiss President Viola Amherd, who in her speech outlined the results of the Ukraine peace conference held in Bürgenstock last month.

The minister said that the event held in mid-June in canton Nidwalden was the only initiative for peace in Ukraine to receive broad support across continents. The final declaration been signed by 87 states to date.

Some countries signed on after the event despite the fact that they had not attended the Swiss meeting, Amherd shared. According to her, one reason for the broad support is that the summit document is based on the UN Charter.

Also present at the EPC summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Switzerland for organising last month’s summit. “Now a second one is being prepared,” he later revealed.

Leaders from 47 European countries, as well as institutions such as the European Union, the Council of Europe and NATO, are participating the EPC summit. The focus of the meeting includes defence and ensuring democracy, as well as issues related to energy security and migration.

The EPC is a forum launched to promote political dialogue and cooperation on the European continent. It is still a young platform: the first summit was held in Prague in October 2022, followed last year by meetings in the Moldovan capital Chisinau and the Spanish city of Granada.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR