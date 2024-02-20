Former Swiss government minister Alain Berset visits Ukraine

Alain Berset (right) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife in Kyiv in November KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / ANTHONY ANEX

Alain Berset, who left the Swiss government at the beginning of the year, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday shortly before the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Keystone-SDA

The Swiss embassy tweeted that the trip focused on the role of the Council of Europe “in supporting Ukraine against Russia’s aggression and in ensuring accountability and justice”.

Berset, 51, was Swiss interior minister for 12 years. He is applying for the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe. The foreign ministry supports this candidature.

According to the Swiss embassy in Kyiv, Berset will meet the Council of Europe office in Ukraine, representatives of the Ukrainian parliament and other interest groups in the country to present his candidacy for the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

At the end of November, Berset travelled to Kyiv on one of his last trips abroad as Swiss president. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and promised “long-term” support for the war-torn country.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

