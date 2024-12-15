Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Heightened security in Lugano as Hillary Clinton visits the city

Photo of a woman with blond and short hair on a black background
Hillary Clinton in Los Angeles in 2019. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton was spotted in Lugano on Saturday night. Reports from the Italian-speaking Swiss public television, RSI, indicate she was in town for a meeting.

Her high-profile visit led to increased security in Lugano’s city centre. She was spotted walking down a lane in the heart of the city and visited a bistro, among other places, accompanied by a large security detail.

RSI reports that Clinton attended a meeting organised by the Aspen Institute, a US think tank, with sponsorship from the Clinton family.

The event drew numerous international politicians, including former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni and former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.

Hillary Clinton says she loves Switzerland

When a journalist asked how she liked Switzerland, the Democrat and former US presidential candidate simply replied, “I love it.”

Clinton served as US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013 under President Barack Obama. In 2016, she ran for president but lost to Republican Donald Trump. She is married to former US President Bill Clinton.

Hillary Clinton has visited Switzerland multiple times, as a Senator (2001–2009), First Lady (1993–2001), and US Secretary of State (2009–2013). She often attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. As First Lady, she also visited the Lucerne Children’s Parliament and the Abbey Library of St Gallen.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

