Foreign Affairs

Swiss development aid to Eritrea is cut after asylum tensions

Swiss development aid for Eritrea is stopped
Keystone-SDA
Swiss development aid to Eritrea is cut after asylum tensions
Swiss development aid to Eritrea is cut after asylum tensions

Switzerland is ending its development aid to Eritrea, citing frustrations with the African country’s refusal to take back rejected asylum seekers.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to an external evaluation, too little progress had been made in the area of migration, a spokesperson for the Swiss foreign ministry told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Relations between Switzerland and Eritrea have improved, said Michael Steiner, spokesperson for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

It has been possible to strengthen vocational training. However, no major progress had been made in the area of migration, he added.

+ Eritrean asylum issue stumps Swiss politicians

Switzerland is working on being able to return rejected asylum seekers to their home country. Eritrea is not prepared to accept them.

According to the SRF report, the aid is to be discontinued at the end of May. The decision was made independently of the federal government’s cost-cutting measures, according to the radio report.

