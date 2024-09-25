Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Foreign affairs

Swiss minister warns of conflicts and climate change at UN

Viola Amherd denounces worsening conflicts in New York
The Swiss defence minister – and current president – Viola Amherd on Tuesday at the UN. Keystone-SDA
At the UN General Assembly in New York, the defence minister expressed concern about human rights violations and a “blatant disregard for internationally recognised borders” around the world.

Keystone-SDA

Since 2002, the year Swiss voters decided to join the UN, “the world has changed, but not our principles”, said Amherd on Tuesday during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Force risks taking precedence over law, and the use of force has increased considerably,” she warned. “The world must not be divided into blocs. This means we must be prepared to negotiate with all major regions of the world.” International law must always be the basis for efforts to promote peace and security, she added.

Amherd, who currently holds Switzerland’s rotating presidency, cited conflicts and violations of humanitarian law in Myanmar, Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan. She mentioned the need for ceasefire resolutions in Gaza and Sudan in particular.

“It is urgent that these resolutions be implemented and respected. We also urge an immediate return to a total cessation of hostilities on both sides of the Blue Line [which marks the Lebanese-Israeli border as well as Lebanon’s border with the Golan Heights],” she said.

Amherd also deplored the heavy toll paid by civilian populations in conflict zones and underlined Switzerland’s commitment to promoting peace.

Climate change, misinformation

On the climate, Amherd said it was “crucial to take courageous measures for the future. Many international agreements on the environment are not being implemented or are being implemented inadequately. This is leading to massive destruction”.

She expressed concern at the increase in misinformation, “which undermines the freedom of opinion based on facts. Private and state actors are spreading false information […] in order to stir up polarisation. Disinformation is poison”.

Arguing in favor of multilateralism, Amherd went on to say that “we need a framework in which we can work together, in partnership, to find solutions. The UN offers just such a framework. It’s up to us to make the institution stronger”.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

