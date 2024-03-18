Switzerland renegotiates with the EU after almost three years

The negotiating parties want to conclude new agreements or update existing ones in areas such as electricity, the free movement of persons, and overland transport. KEYSTONE

The Federal Council and the EU Commission began negotiations on Monday towards a new bilateral relations agreement. For the occasion, Swiss President Viola Amherd travelled to Brussels to meet EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Almost three years ago, the Federal Council unilaterally ended negotiations on a framework agreement with the European Union (EU). Following this failure, both parties held exploratory talks, which led to a “common understanding”. Based on this, Switzerland and the EU have adopted their respective negotiating mandates this March.

+Swiss-EU relations: Bern prepares for a vacuum

The negotiating parties want to conclude new agreements or update existing ones in areas such as electricity, the free movement of persons and overland transport. Institutional elements such as the dynamic adoption of laws and the involvement of the European Court of Justice for dispute resolution are also part of the negotiations.

Chief Negotiator Patric Franzen will lead the negotiations on behalf of Switzerland. His counterpart is Richard Szostak, Franzen said recently. According to the agreement, both negotiating parties have set themselves the goal of concluding the negotiations by the end of 2024.

+‘There is some movement in the relationship between Switzerland and the EU’

On Monday, Ursula von der Leyen said that the day was an important day for relations between Europe and Switzerland. Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, said that the two teams could now continue their work with, “vigour and commitment”.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe