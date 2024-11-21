Switzerland to take part in NATO crisis management exercise in 2025

During the exercise, Switzerland will play the role of a neutral state.
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland will take part in a crisis management exercise organised by the NATO military alliance, the government announced. The exercise will take place in spring 2025. No troops will be involved.
November 21, 2024 - 09:31
Participation in the exercise is compatible with the obligations of neutrality, the Federal Council (executive body) announced on Wednesday. Several federal offices are planning to take part.
Switzerland will play the role of a neutral state in the fictitious exercise scenario, it said. It will decide for itself which aspects of crisis management it wishes to practise.
According to the information provided, Switzerland already took part in similar exercises in 2001, 2005, 2008 and 2010.
