Swiss nationals warned against travelling to Lebanon and Israel

It went on to say: “If you’re there, leave the country if possible using commercial means.” The Swiss embassy in Beirut remains open for limited support.
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs also advised against all travel to Israel in general. A deterioration in the situation there is possible at any time, the FDFA wrote on X on Monday evening. The Israeli government had previously declared a “special state of emergency” for the entire country.
Swiss International Airlines continues to suspend its flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel until October 14th. The airline has made this decision after further reviewing the situation in the Middle East. It is thus sticking to the decision made last week.
Translated from German by DeepL/ac
