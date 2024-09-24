Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss nationals warned against travelling to Lebanon and Israel

Switzerland warns against traveling to Lebanon and Israel
Switzerland warns against traveling to Lebanon and Israel Keystone-SDA
Swiss nationals warned against travelling to Lebanon and Israel
The Swiss foreign ministry has issued a warning against travel to Lebanon and Israel. A fierce battle between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has resulted in hundreds of deaths.

“The situation in Lebanon is uncertain and dangerous. Travel is not recommended,” reads a statement issued by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on the online portal X on Monday evening.

It went on to say: “If you’re there, leave the country if possible using commercial means.” The Swiss embassy in Beirut remains open for limited support.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs also advised against all travel to Israel in general. A deterioration in the situation there is possible at any time, the FDFA wrote on X on Monday evening. The Israeli government had previously declared a “special state of emergency” for the entire country.

Swiss International Airlines continues to suspend its flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel until October 14th. The airline has made this decision after further reviewing the situation in the Middle East. It is thus sticking to the decision made last week.

