Swiss nationals warned against travelling to Lebanon and Israel

Switzerland warns against traveling to Lebanon and Israel Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss foreign ministry has issued a warning against travel to Lebanon and Israel. A fierce battle between Hezbollah and the Israeli army has resulted in hundreds of deaths.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz warnt vor Reisen in den Libanon und nach Israel Original Read more: Schweiz warnt vor Reisen in den Libanon und nach Israel

“The situation in Lebanon is uncertain and dangerous. Travel is not recommended,” reads a statement issued by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on the online portal X on Monday evening.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It went on to say: “If you’re there, leave the country if possible using commercial means.” The Swiss embassy in Beirut remains open for limited support.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs also advised against all travel to Israel in general. A deterioration in the situation there is possible at any time, the FDFA wrote on X on Monday evening. The Israeli government had previously declared a “special state of emergency” for the entire country.

Swiss International Airlines continues to suspend its flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel until October 14th. The airline has made this decision after further reviewing the situation in the Middle East. It is thus sticking to the decision made last week.

Translated from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.