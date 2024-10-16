Ukrainian Prime Minister’s visit to Bern cancelled

Ukrainian Prime Minister's visit to Bern cancelled

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmygal's official visit to Berne on Wednesday has been cancelled "for reasons of force majeure", the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. A Ukrainian delegation will attend the humanitarian demining conference in Lausanne as planned.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmygal was due to come to Berne on Wednesday for an official working visit, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) announced on Monday. The Ukrainian leader was also scheduled to take part in a press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd.

The visit has been cancelled “for reasons of force majeure”, the FDFA announced to journalists accredited to the press conference, without giving further details.

The meeting was due to take place one day before the start of a conference on mine clearance in Ukraine, co-organised on Thursday and Friday in Lausanne by Switzerland and Ukraine. According to the event agenda, Chmygal was to open the meeting. When contacted by press agency Keystone-SDA, the FDFA did not specify whether he would be present at the event.

