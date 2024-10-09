Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

Guterres condemns Israel’s plan to label UNRWA a terrorist organisation

Picture of Israeli soldiers next to crumpled-up UN vehicles in UNRWA compound
The Israeli parliament is planning to pass a law that would classify UNRWA as a terrorist organisation Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Guterres condemns Israel's plan to label UNRWA a terrorist organisation
Listening: Guterres condemns Israel’s plan to label UNRWA a terrorist organisation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly spoken out against a law proposed by the Israeli parliament that would classify the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organisation.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Such a law, Guterres said in New York, would “suffocate” efforts to ease human suffering and reduce tensions in the Gaza Strip, as well as in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. “It would be a catastrophe in an already complete disaster,” he added.

He has therefore written directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express his “deep concern” about the proposed law, “which could prevent UNRWA from continuing its vital work in the occupied Palestinian territories,” he said.

The Israeli parliament is planning to pass a law that would classify UNRWA as a terrorist organisation and, according to media reports, ban its work on Israeli territory. A parliamentary committee approved a corresponding draft law a few days ago, meaning it can now proceed to a second and third reading. This is expected to happen. According to media reports, officials from the Foreign Ministry have raised concerns about the practical implications if the law does come into force.

+What are the allegations upending UNRWA’s aid efforts in Gaza?

In the past, Israel has repeatedly made allegations against UNRWA, claiming that several of the organisation’s employees were involved in the October 7 terrorist attacks and that the organisation as a whole has been infiltrated by Hamas.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

