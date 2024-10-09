Guterres condemns Israel’s plan to label UNRWA a terrorist organisation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly spoken out against a law proposed by the Israeli parliament that would classify the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organisation.

Such a law, Guterres said in New York, would “suffocate” efforts to ease human suffering and reduce tensions in the Gaza Strip, as well as in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. “It would be a catastrophe in an already complete disaster,” he added.

He has therefore written directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express his “deep concern” about the proposed law, “which could prevent UNRWA from continuing its vital work in the occupied Palestinian territories,” he said.

The Israeli parliament is planning to pass a law that would classify UNRWA as a terrorist organisation and, according to media reports, ban its work on Israeli territory. A parliamentary committee approved a corresponding draft law a few days ago, meaning it can now proceed to a second and third reading. This is expected to happen. According to media reports, officials from the Foreign Ministry have raised concerns about the practical implications if the law does come into force.

+What are the allegations upending UNRWA’s aid efforts in Gaza?

In the past, Israel has repeatedly made allegations against UNRWA, claiming that several of the organisation’s employees were involved in the October 7 terrorist attacks and that the organisation as a whole has been infiltrated by Hamas.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

