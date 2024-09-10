Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

House of Representatives votes to stop UNRWA funding

child getting medical treatment
UNRWA is responsible for underpinning many vital services and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
House of Representatives votes to stop UNRWA funding
Listening: House of Representatives votes to stop UNRWA funding

On Monday, one of the two chambers of parliament in Bern voted to immediately stop payments to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The motion proposed by David Zuberbühler from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party was accepted by 99 votes to 88, with seven abstentions. The dossier yet needs to be discussed in the Senate.

The motion to cut the funding was based on allegations of UNRWA employees having links to Hamas and that anti-Israel prejudice was stoked in schools run by the organisation.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Social Democrats, Greens and Liberal Greens voted against the motion. The right-wing Radical-Liberals and the Centre Party were divided.

In May, the Swiss government approved a contribution of CHF10 ($11.78 million) to UNRWA for emergency aid. On Monday, it again argued that an immediate stop to payments would have serious consequences for the population in Gaza, where UNRWA underpins much of the infrastructure and logistics for humanitarian aid.

+ Read more about the allegations against UNRWA in Gaza

“Without the cooperation of UNRWA staff, it would be almost impossible to help,” said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The House of Representatives also adopted a separate motion on Monday calling on Switzerland to directly support aid efforts by other organisations in the Gaza Strip rather than UNRWA. This motion would also imply cutting direct transfers to UNRWA in future. This issue will also go to the Senate for a decision.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

edelweiss

More

New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year

This content was published on The newly negotiated collective labor agreement (CLA) for cockpit staff at the airline Edelweiss is to be signed this year. According to the pilots' association, the original aim was for the new CLA to come into force in fall 2024.

Read more: New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year
expert committee

More

Swiss finance expert defends austerity measures

This content was published on The head of the group of experts for the Swiss government's savings proposals sees his work vindicated by the criticism coming from the right and the left.

Read more: Swiss finance expert defends austerity measures

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR