Patience key in Swiss-US tariff dispute: John Bolton

In the ongoing dispute over United States tariffs, Switzerland should grit its teeth and wait, according to former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Other language: 1 Italiano

Bolton, who served during President Donald Trump’s first term in the White House, gave his comments to the Blick newspaper.

“With counter-tariffs, you only punish your own people,” the 76-year-old explained. Bolton went on to point out that the duties sought by Trump are currently under judicial scrutiny.

“Many believe that before the end of the year a ruling could be issued that would invalidate them,” he said. “At that point Trump will have to start all over again.”

No-one can understand why Washington has imposed a 39% tariff on Swiss exports to the US. “The American trade bureaucracy, which normally negotiates one or two agreements a year, is completely overwhelmed. The Swiss tariffs were not discussed for even ten minutes,” Bolton added.

Already at the end of May, a federal court ruled that almost all of the duties sanctioned by Trump were illegal, including those directed at Switzerland. However, the US government immediately appealed the ruling.

To justify the tariffs, the Trump administration described trade deficits with other countries as a security risk, claiming a national emergency. The president used a 1977 law that had never before been applied to tariffs.

